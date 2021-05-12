FOX31, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers hosting annual Shred-A-Thon on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) – FOX31 will be partnering with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers to host an annual Shred-a-thon event this Saturday from 7:00 am to noon. The event gives anyone a chance to safely get rid of any confidential documents free of charge.

The Shred-a-thon is being held at three metro area locations:

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office – 13101 E Broncos Parkway, Centennial

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office – 200 Jefferson County Parkway, Golden

Westminster Police Department – 9110 Yates Street, Westminster

Once you drop them off, Crime Stoppers will shred your personal and private information and confidential records; tax documents, bank information, credit card statements, medical documents or any other documents that you need to destroy.

How to prepare:

Bring confidential documents Pack confidential documents in a cardboard box or clean trash bag. Each vehicle will be limited to up to three trash bags or bankers boxes Remove binders or other non-paper contaminants. Don’t worry about removing paperclips, staples and window envelopes. Boxes and bags should be easy to lift so volunteers can avoid injuries Boxes, bags and transport containers will be given back to you once the documents are removed

No phonebooks, hardcover books, CD’s, DVD’s, hanging file folders, cardboard or electronics will be accepted.

Stay in your vehicle, but make sure that your trunk and back doors are unlocked and easy for volunteers to open quickly.

Even though the event is free, donations to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will gladly be accepted.