Watch Easter Sunday Mass on FOX31, Channel 2 and streaming online

Fr. Randy Dollins holds a video Est Sunday Mass from the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver.

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are broadcasting the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver’s Easter Sunday Mass on April 12. The Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Randy Dollins from the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver.

When to watch:

9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on FOX31

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Channel 2

Anytime Sunday in the video player above

“As we enter into the most important week on the Christian liturgical calendar, we wanted to give our viewers the opportunity to celebrate together virtually on Easter Sunday,” Byron Grandy, VP/GM of KDVR/KWGN said.

“This is a tough time for people to be separated because of distancing requirements in place right now, so we’re hopeful this will be one way to bring our community together.”

As public gatherings have been put on hold, FOX31 and Channel 2 have stepped in to ensure Coloradans are still feeling a sense of community and broadcasting Easter Sunday Mass is one important element for many viewers.

“Even though we can’t physically gather together this year, Christians will still rejoice and celebrate on Easter Sunday,” Mark Haas, Director of Public Relations for the Denver Archdiocese, said.

“Catholic parishes around the Archdiocese have been live streaming their Masses for several weeks now, and we are thankful that FOX31 and Channel 2 are providing this platform to reach even more people. We invite everyone to join us on Easter morning!”