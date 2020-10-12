FOX31 and Channel 2 Wildfire Relief Phone Bank – 10/14

Who: FOX31/Channel 2 and the American Red Cross of Colorado

What: FOX31 and Channel 2 Wildfire Relief Phone Bank

When: Wednesday, October 14th from 6a – Noon

Phone bank number: 877-534-4483

Hundreds of Coloradans are being affected by the wildfires that continue to rage in our state. That is why FOX31 and Channel 2 have partnered with the American Read Cross of Colorado to assist those being displaced by the fires. Tune in to the FOX31 and Channel 2 Wildfire Relief Phone Bank this Wednesday, October 14th from 6a – Noon to help our fellow Coloradans in need.

If you are able, tune in and call 877-534-4483 to donate directly to the FOX31 and Channel 2 Wildfire Relief. All donations collected will go directly to the American Red Cross of Colorado and support their efforts to assists Coloradans.

Donate online: Those wishing to donate online can also do so by clicking here.

The FOX31 and Channel 2 Wildfire Relief Phone Bank will provide food, financial assistance and housing to people displaced by wildfires raging across Colorado. The American Red Cross of Colorado is currently providing lodging, food, medical and mental health support and emergency needs for individuals who have been impacted, but need help from viewers like you to continue their support.