DENVER (KDVR) — The team from FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 were in the community Friday, taking time to volunteer for the 27th “Founder’s Day of Caring.” It’s a day when the stations’ company, Nexstar Media Group, gives back to local communities across the country.

Familiar faces seen on KDVR and KWGN every day, along with the people behind the scenes, are volunteering at five Denver-area organizations.

Project C.U.R.E., which distributes donated medical equipment and supplies to communities across the globe with limited resources.

A Precious Child, which assists children and families facing life challenges, providing opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential.

Freedom Service Dogs, which custom-trains service dogs to be partnered with people with physical disabilities, veterans with PTSD or traumatic brain injury, and children and adults on the autism spectrum or with other neurocognitive disabilities.

Haven of Hope, which provides food, shelter, clothing, counseling, rehabilitation, and hygienic services to homeless people in the community.

Metro Caring, an anti-hunger organization, which works to meet people’s immediate food needs while addressing the root causes of hunger.

Nexstar operates in 116 markets across the country. Employees are given paid time off to volunteer each year. In 2022, more than 4,200 Nexstar employees nationwide volunteered nearly 17,000 hours of service at 210 charitable organizations.