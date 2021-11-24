FOX31 and Channel 2 employees help push toward Coats for Colorado goal

DENVER (KDVR) – Time is winding down but donations are going up in the FOX31 and Channel 2 Coats for Colorado campaign with our partners at Dependable Cleaners.

To say the morning was a tad chaotic would be an understatement. Channel 2 morning anchor Chris Parente was lending a hand loading up boxes of clothes for the Coats for Colorado campaign.

Of course, it could not be done without our partners at Dependable Cleaners.

Three large boxes and one overstuffed bag with winter coats from the employees at FOX 31 and Channel 2 News were personally delivered to Dependable Cleaners on Broadway.

The goal for this year is 40,000 coats. Right now, we are at around 23,000. Dependable Cleaners manager Kasina Swartz said she is confident that goal will be reached.

“I am very confident. And the reason why is historically, the last week we are excepting donations, you know we are getting in around 7,000 to 10,000 coats,” she said.

You could say there was a joy in the air, and esprit de corps, knowing that in our small way, we made a difference in somebody’s life.