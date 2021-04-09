Four DougCo schools switch to remote learning because of COVID-19 outbreaks

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Students in four Douglas County schools participated in remote learning on Friday because of COVID-19 outbreaks at their schools.

Students and staff in middle and high schools in the Douglas County School District returned for full in-person learning five days a week on March 22. However, less than three weeks later, four schools are temporarily switching back to remote learning.

Douglas County School Board Director David Ray posted these remote learning schedules for the following schools impacted by COVID-19 outbreaks.

Mountain Vista High High School: Remote learning April 7- April 20. In-person learning restarts April 21.

Castle View High School: Remote learning April 9 – April 22. In-person learning restarts April 23.

Rocky Heights Middle School: Remote learning April 9 – April 22. In-person restarts on April 23.

Sierra Middle School: Remote learning April 9- April 22. In-person restarts on April 23.

According to the Douglas County School District’s COVID-19 dial, the district is currently operating under level yellow.