FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KXRM) – A woman in Fountain has been arrested and charged after it was allegedly confirmed that she had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy.

On June 27, the Fountain Police Department launched an investigation after receiving a report of sexual assault on a 13-year-old child.

Investigators soon learned that Andrea Serrano, 31, was having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy.

Serrano was arrested on July 5 after confirming the nature of her relationship with the 13-year-old.

She was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and sexual assault on a child.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, you are encouraged to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719) 390-5555. To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or by visiting www.crimestop.net.

Serrano’s first appearance in court is scheduled for July 27.