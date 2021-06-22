Fountain police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KXRM) — Fountain police are searching for a man who they say is armed, dangerous, and has made threats toward law enforcement officers.

Steven Hober, 41, is described as a bald, white man, 5’11” and 215 lbs with blue eyes.

Hober is wanted in connection with a shooting at Love’s Country Store on Travel Plaza Drive on June 16, 2021. There, officers responded to a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital, but did not give officers much information regarding the person who shot him.

If you see Hober, Fountain police ask that you do not approach him, but instead, call law enforcement.

If you have information regarding Hober’s whereabouts, but would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP. If your information leads to Hober’s arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.