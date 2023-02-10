FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fountain police officer who fell about 40 feet from a bridge while attempting to detain a carjacking suspect is on life support, the Fountain Police Department said.

Officer Julian Becerra is surrounded by his family and friends while on life support, the department said Friday.

Becerra’s family has a GoFundMe set up to help during this tragic time.

He has been with the department for four and a half years and is currently part of the Patrol Division as a K-9 officer.

The GoFundMe says he is an Air Force veteran who is married with two children, an 8-year-old daughter, and a 1-year-old son.

Multiple police agencies chase suspects for hours

Police in the Colorado Springs area were alerted of an alleged carjacking suspect heading north on Interstate 25 around 4 p.m. on Feb. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department got involved when the chase led to the area around the Citadel Mall.

At 5:30 p.m., police located the stolen vehicle in a Lowe’s parking lot but were unable to stop it as the driver was driving recklessly, police said.

Around 7:15 p.m., the vehicle was spotted traveling south on I-25 toward Fountain and was tracked to the area of Highway 85 and Alegre Circle, police said. Police unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle and kept following, but the driver started traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-25.

The suspects attempted another armed carjacking in Love’s Travel Plaza parking lot, located in the 5500 block of Travel Plaza Drive, police said.

The pursuit continued around 7:45 p.m. when a tire deflation device “partially disabled” the vehicle as the driver exited I-25 at South Academy, but the driver kept going, police said.

At South Academy just east of Hartford Street, the suspect’s vehicle was stopped and the suspect jumped out and ran. That’s when Becerra fell from the bridge during the pursuit.

3 suspects arrested after pursuit

Devon Bobian, 31, of Pueblo was identified as the driver. Danisha Pacheco, 28, and Anthony Vallejos, 32, were passengers. All are from Pueblo and were taken into custody on felonies, while Bobian and Vallejos were also booked on active felony warrants.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation in this case. Anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident is asked to contact the tip line at 719-520-7777.