EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police pursued a carjacking suspect for nearly four hours before a high-speed chase ended on Interstate 25 with an officer falling 40 feet from a bridge, according to a police account of the incident.

The Fountain Police Department released a lengthy narrative Friday afternoon, identifying Officer Julian Becerra as the officer who was hurt. Becerra has been with the department for 4 and a half years and is a K-9 officer on patrol.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Julian and his family during this difficult time and we pray for a speedy recovery,” the department stated in a release. Donations to his family can be made through the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation, with donations designated in Becerra’s name.

Three people in a stolen vehicle were arrested, according to police.

Devon Bobian, 31, of Pueblo was identified as the driver. Danisha Pacheco, 28, and Anthony Vallejos, 37, were passengers. All are from Pueblo and were taken into custody on felonies, while Bobian and Vallejos were also booked on active felony warrants.

Police did not immediately identify what criminal counts they face or release information on their warrants.

Police plan to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. FOX31 will stream it in this story.

Timeline: Stolen vehicle chase started at 4 p.m.

Fountain Police said the request to pursue the suspect came from the Department of Corrections Parole Unit and involved multiple police agencies, including the Colorado Springs Police Department. It started around 4 p.m., with the driver reportedly headed north on I-25 from Pueblo in a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was tracked to Colorado Springs, near the Citadel Mall, and later was spotted around 5:30 p.m. near a Lowe’s store at North Academy Boulevard and Platte Avenue.

“It is believed the suspects were attempting to steal another vehicle at Lowe’s, but officers were unable to confirm that information due to losing visual contact with the vehicle,” Fountain Police stated in the release.

The vehicle was spotted headed south on I-25 toward Fountain around 7:15 p.m. and was tracked to the area of Highway 85 and Alegre Circle, police said. Police unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle and kept following, but the driver started traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-25.

“Due to the dangerous actions of the suspects, officers disengaged and stopped following the vehicle, terminating the pursuit due to excessive speeds and the extreme risk to the public,” the release states.

Another carjacking attempt at a gas station

Eventually, the driver started traveling in the proper lanes and later tried “to commit another armed carjacking” at a Love’s Travel Plaza parking lot.

“Based on numerous violent felonies continuing to be committed and the extreme risk to the public, officers were forced to reengage the suspects and attempt to apprehend them to prevent the loss of life or serious bodily injury to the public,” the release states.

The pursuit continued around 7:45 p.m. A tire deflation device “partially disabled” the vehicle as the driver exited I-25 at South Academy, but the driver kept going, police said.

Police then used their own vehicle to stop the suspect’s on South Academy, just east of Hartford Street. But the suspect began to run away, and that’s when the officer fell from the bridge.

“The suspect attempted to jump off the bridge to elude officers, at which time the officers grabbed him to prevent his escape and fall. As the suspect was hanging over the bridge he repeatedly stated, ‘Let me go, I want to die.’ The officers were able to pull him up to safety and place him into custody without incident,” according to police.