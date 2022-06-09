FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fountain police dog will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from a non-profit organization.

The lucky pup, Goose, is getting the vest thanks to the organization Vested Interest in K9s, and sponsor John Allamani of Colorado Springs.

The program works with dogs in the U.S. that are at least 20 months old and actively certified with law enforcement or related work.

Goose’s vest will be embroidered with the words “Honoring thosewho served and sacrificed.” For more information on the organization, click here.