Fountain police asking for help identifying a pair of bank robbery suspects

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fountain Police Department is looking for two suspects in an armed bank robbery at the United Business Bank about 3:51 p.m. on Monday.
The police describe one suspect as a black man, between 5’10” and 6’1” tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black long sleeved shirt, red baseball cap, orange shorts and black tennis shoes.
The second suspect is described as black person, between 5’8” and 5’10” tall, with a stocky build. This suspect was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt, grey sweatpants with white stripes and black tennis shoes.
The suspects left the scene in a black sedan with tinted windows according to police.
Anyone with information can is asked to contact Detective Bixby at 719-382-4264 or mbixby@fountainpd.com. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.