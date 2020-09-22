Fountain police asking for help identifying a pair of bank robbery suspects

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fountain Police Department is looking for two suspects in an armed bank robbery at the United Business Bank about 3:51 p.m. on Monday.

The police describe one suspect as a black man, between 5’10” and 6’1” tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black long sleeved shirt, red baseball cap, orange shorts and black tennis shoes.

Fountain bank robbery suspect





The second suspect is described as black person, between 5’8” and 5’10” tall, with a stocky build. This suspect was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt, grey sweatpants with white stripes and black tennis shoes.

The suspects left the scene in a black sedan with tinted windows according to police.

Anyone with information can is asked to contact Detective Bixby at 719-382-4264 or mbixby@fountainpd.com. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.