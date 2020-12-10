Fountain police arrest driver in crash that killed 5-year-old boy

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) – Fountain police have arrested Demetrius Dunbar, 41, on multiple counts including vehicular homicide and child abuse resulting in death in connection to a fatal crash on May 27.

According to police, a 5-year-old boy was a passenger in the SUV that Dunbar was driving at the time of the crash. A woman, the 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were thrown from the SUV at the time of the crash.

The boy died on the scene.

The children were not in car seats at the time of the crash, police say.

Investigators determined that Dunbar was under the influence of narcotics when the crash occurred.

Dunbar was taken into custody in Las Vegas in early November. He was returned to Colorado on Dec. 8.

Dunbar faces additional charges of vehicular assault, unlawful possession of schedule 1 drugs and multiple misdemeanor charges, Fountain police said.