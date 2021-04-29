Fountain man arrested on child sexual assault charges

by: Maris Westrum

Wayne Walter Lambert; Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fountain Police Department arrested 32-year-old Wayne Walter Lambert Wednesday in connection to a sexual assault on a 15-year-old.

Fountain police began an investigation after receiving a report of sexual assault on a minor. Police discovered the victim and suspect met on a social media app. The suspect was then identified to be Lambert.

Lambert is being charged with Sexual Assault, Unlawful Sexual Contact, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact FPD Detective Robyn Abrams at 719-382-4289. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719- 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.

