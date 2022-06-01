FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) – A man is facing criminal charges of filing a false report that he had a bomb outside a Fountain McDonald’s Wednesday morning.

According to Fountain Police, officers went to the McDonalds at 105 Plaza Blvd. after employees called 911 and said a man, later identified as 39-year-old Robert Lantz, was standing outside saying there was a bomb in his bag and they should not come out.

Officers arrived within five minutes and saw a man matching the description with a large black duffle bag, walking toward the Walmart, according to police.

Police said after ordering Lantz to drop the bag, he left the bag in front of Walmart, and ran away. Officers were able to catch up and put Lantz in custody.

The Walmart was fully evacuated for more than two hours as the Colorado Springs Police Department Bomb Squad worked the scene, and found there was no bomb in the bag.

Lantz is now facing a criminal charge of false report of explosives, a Class 6 felony and two misdemeanor charges related to filing a false report to authorities and obstructing a police officer. He’s being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.