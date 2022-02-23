LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds of homeowners impacted by the Marshall Fire got some good news Wednesday: They will not need to pay for the removal of their foundations.

That is one of the biggest questions homeowners had for weeks. The average cost is about $20,000.

“The biggest job is to make sure the ash and debris is cleaned up and make sure that everybody is safe and healthy,” Grand Lake Excavating owner Brandon Baumann said. “The most extensive work is going to be in the foundation.”

Removing those foundations and disposing of them will be covered as part of the public debris removal program.

“Until today, we were not able to say that would be included and or how it was going to be paid for,” Louisville City Manager Jeffrey Durbin said on Wednesday.

The estimated cost to remove foundations for all the homes burned in the Marshall fire is $7-9 million. Where the money will come from at this time is not clear. Funding is still being discussed.

“We want to give people certainty,” Superior Mayor Clint Folsom said. “We want to keep this process moving along. In order to keep things moving along, we wanted to give that direction to the contractor.”

People who are underinsured will no longer need to pay out-of-pocket expenses for foundation removal. They must still wait to be notified as to when debris will be removed from their homes.

The county is working to finalize with the company that will do that. That work is set to start in March.

The deadline to opt into the debris removal program is Friday.