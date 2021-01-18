Fostering animals saves lives; Is it right for you?

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Fostering a cat, dog, ferret or even a baby goat is a rewarding and essential way to help a homeless pet find a good home.

The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley and the Until They’re Home rescue are both looking for new folks to foster animals in need.

Foster homes provide a place for an injured or sick animal to recover, be a calm place for a pregnant or nursing animal to have her litter or be a home for abandoned puppies and kittens that are too young to be on their own. It’s also a great place for fearful and shy animals to build confidence and learn to trust people.

Here’s two great special needs dogs up for adoption at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley. Both have benefitted from wonderful foster homes.

Tina is a beautiful 4-year-old Shar-Pei, Cattle Dog mix who gets along with other animals. She had a rough start in life and has a kidney disease that requires a prescription diet and regular vet visits.

Carson is a 6-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who is a vivacious tripod. He had a tumor that required a leg amputation, but he is still full of life.

Animals from puppy and kitten mills, strays and animals always kept outside really benefit by becoming accustomed to life in a home.

A foster home gives animals a chance to adapt to unfamiliar sounds like vacuum cleaners, learn how to use stairs, use a litter box and get one-on-one attention from people.

Until They’re Home helps shelters find fosters or foster-to-adopt homes. Here are some great animals available:

Bentley, Jackson, Anubis and Callie are available, foster and adopters receive support through Until They’re Home.

Additional local animal rescues looking for foster homes:

Colorado Saint Bernard Rescue, Maxfund, Ferret Dreams Rescue and Adoption, Animal Friends Alliance, Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue, PawsCo, Denver Animal Shelter, Colorado Feline Foster Rescue, Soul Dog Rescue, Sloppy Kisses Animal Rescue, Animal Rescue of the Rockies, Rezdawg Rescue, Life Is Better Rescue, 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding, Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue for Pregnant & Nursing Dogs, Dumb Friends League, Cat Care Society, Black Forest Animal Sanctuary and Colorado Puppy Rescue