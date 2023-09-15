WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Inside the OrthoPets clinic in Westminster, Dr. Martin Kaufmann is no stranger to fitting pets with prosthetics.

The walls of the office are lined with photos of dogs and cats leaping in the air, many after learning how to truly walk for the first time. But Thursday, Kaufmann treated a very unique patient: a 6-month-old goat named Stanley.

The Olde Town Homestead Rescue Farm in Fort Lupton rescued Stanley shortly after he was born, missing portions of his back legs.

“We thought, this is a really tough rescue — he’s never going to walk his entire life,” Victoria Shaughnessy said. “He’s been in his first set of prosthetics for three months now, and it’s night and day difference.”

A goat named Stanley is measured for prosthetic legs at OrthoPets in Westminster, Colorado on Sept. 13, 2023. (KDVR)

On Thursday, Kauffman took careful measurements of Stanley, who is growing quite quickly.

He’ll need to be fitted for a new pair a few more times before he’s fully grown, but his guardians say he’s already learning how to move like a typical goat.

“In his previous situation, he was not able to walk on solid ground because it skinned his legs,” Shaughnessy said. “With his prosthetics, he can do anything, from walking and running to jumping. It’s exactly what we want a goat to be doing, so this is a dream life for a goat.”

Kaufmann said seeing the animals move throughout his office is the best part of the job.

“It’s that eureka moment when you see them realize, ‘Oh! I can just be normal again,'” he said. “That’s awesome, and off they go. It just melts your heart.”