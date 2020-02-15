Fort Lupton officer found not guilty in fatal shooting of man

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Lupton police officer who was charged following the fatal shooting of a man last year has been found not guilty. The jury delivered the verdict Friday evening in Greeley.

Officer Zachary Helbig was charged with one count of manslaughter for the death of Shawn Joseph Billinger, 46.

On Jan. 16, 2019, Helbig and other officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of 14th Street in Fort Lupton.

According to the indictment, Helbig began chasing Billinger on foot. Billinger began rapidly walking toward Helbig while yelling “kill me.” Billinger did not have anything in his hands.

Helbig fired one shot at Billinger, hitting him in the chest.

Billinger was pronounced dead at the scene.