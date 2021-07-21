Fort Lupton man drowns when storm capsizes canoe in Minnesota

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a Fort Lupton man has drowned after a severe storm moving through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota capsized his canoe.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday multiple agencies responded to a report of a water emergency on Loon Lake.

Canoe Country Outfitters in Ely told dispatchers two people were thrown into the water Monday when heavy rain and strong wind overturned their canoe.

One person made it to shore while the other was missing. First responders later recovered the body of 73-year-old Wayne Morrow, of Fort Lupton, Colorado.

