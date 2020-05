FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Lutpon brewery announced on social media on Monday that they will be permanently closing their doors for good.

Gorilla Alchemy Brewery located at 815 7th Street in Fort Lupton says that due to financial strains and lack of funding, they will not be able to reopen their doors.

The brewery took to Facebook to thank the community for their support.

They also mentioned that they do hope to be back in the future.