FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Police have arrested a charged two suspects wanted for assaulting and stabbing a Fort Collins man and then abandoning him in a local neighborhood.

According to police, on May 8 around 9:30 p.m., a resident of the Sherwood Forest Court neighborhood called 911 to report an injured man had knocked on their door pleading for help.

Officers located a 44-year-old victim who said he had been taken against his will from a convience store and moved to a storage facility on East Mulberry Street.

The victim said he was stabbed and assaulted and then driven to a nearby neighborhood to be dropped off.

Investigators learned the victim knew the suspects who were identified as Amanda Causey, 40, of Wellington and Robert Williamson, 57, of Fort Collins.

Charges:

Causey was arrested on May 9 and was issued a $252,000 cash and surety bond. She was charged with the following:

First-degree kidnapping (class 1 felony)

Aggravated robbery (class 3 felony)

Criminal extortion (class 4 felony)

Second-degree assault (class 4 felony)

Existing warrant for failure to comply/fugitive from other jurisdiction

Williamson was arrested on May 10 and issued a $400,000 cash and surety bond. He was charged with the following:

First-degree kidnapping (class 1 felony)

Criminal extortion (class 4 felony)

Second-degree assault (class 4 felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (class 6 felony)

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

“I want to commend our patrol officers and detectives who quickly responded and got the victim the medical care he needed,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran. “I also sincerely appreciate the partnership with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, who provided skilled personnel to help us safely recover evidence and investigate this serious crime.”

Police are continuing to investigate the kidnapping and assault. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Brian Werder at 970-221-6543. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.