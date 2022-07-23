FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies were performing a routine traffic stop in Fort Collins back in mid-July when things turned violent, resulting in two officers firing their weapons after first being fired upon.

According to an update from the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) leading this officer-involved shooting investigation, at 10:30 p.m. on July 12, a Larimer County Sheriff K9 deputy pulled 21-year-old Bryan Erdbruegger over, who was reportedly driving north on Timberline Road in a silver 2009 Ford Escape at a high rate of speed.

The deputy waited for the arrival of a second deputy to assist after Erdbruegger pulled his vehicle to the side of Prospect Road, just east of Specht Point.

According to the update from investigators, once the second deputy arrived, Erdbruegger began firing at the deputies, who both returned fire. Investigators have since learned that a bullet struck a passing vehicle, but no one inside was hurt. Who fired the bullet that struck the passing vehicle has not been released.

Erdbruegger then proceeded to walk toward the patrol vehicle where a struggle broke out. During the scuffle, one deputy opened fire, shooting Erdbruegger in the process. The Fort Collins resident was then taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both deputies and the K9 were not harmed.

Erdbruegger was released from the hospital on Wednesday and now sits in Larimer County Jail where he faces the following charges:

Attempted Murder in the first degree of a Peace Officer – Two counts (Class two felony)

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm (Class five felony)

Second-degree assault (Class four felony)

Speeding, 20 over (Class A traffic infraction)

A $200,000 cash bond has since been issued for Erdbruegger.

Investigators believe that there were multiple vehicles near Timberline Road between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on July 17. If you were one of these people who may have witnessed this incident, please reach out to Fort Collins Police Detective Justin Butler at 970-221-6340.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting being led by the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is ongoing.

FOX31 will bring you the final results of CIRT’s investigation once they have been released.