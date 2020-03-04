Fort Collins reaches $325K settlement in use of force case

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Fort Collins Coloradoan) — Lawyers say the city of Fort Collins has reached a $325,000 settlement with a woman who says she was beaten by a police officer in 2018 while being arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at a Target store.

The Coloradoan reported Tuesday that Natasha Patnode said the former officer struck her with his fist and baton, sat on her and tased her.

Attorneys from both sides confirmed Patnode reached the settlement with the city in February.

Target surveillance footage showed the encounter.

Prosecutors cleared the officer of any criminal wrongdoing.