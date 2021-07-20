Fort Collins police search for suspect in South College Avenue shooting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in Monday’s deadly shooting in the 2400 block of South College Avenue.

The fatal shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

“What makes this incident even more disturbing is the brazen nature of the attack” said Fort Collins Police Chief Swoboda. “This violent act occurred in broad daylight, along a major corridor with multiple people around. We need the public’s help in identifying this killer so we can remove him from the streets to prevent him from possibly hurting anyone else.”

Below are surveillance pictures captured of the suspect.

Suspect in 7/19/2021 Fort Collins shooting, captured through surveillance cameras. Credit: Fort Collins PD

The suspect is reported as being 5-foot-9, thin, having a shaved head and a burn scar on his face. He was last known to be driving a stolen silver 2014 Honda CRV with a Missouri license plate, TE5Y1P.

FCPD are investigating whether this latest shooting is connected to another Fort Collins shooting that took place on July 5, where the victim was also homeless.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the two shootings is asked to contact the FCPS Tip Line at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868.