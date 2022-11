FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Search efforts are underway for two 12-year-old girls who were last seen on Thursday night.

Fort Collins Police said Emily and Adalyn were last seen around 9 p.m., possibly near Edora Park.

“We are concerned for their safety,” FCPD

We asked police about their last location and are waiting to hear back.

Police said this photo is believed to be what the girls were last seen wearing.

Girls missing in Fort Collins, Adalyn on the left, Emily on the right (Fort Collins Police Department)

If you have any information on where the girls might be, please contact police.