Fort Collins police release body cam footage of officer throwing woman to ground

Fort Collins police released body cam footage of an incident with a woman that prompted a complaint from the American Civil Liberties Union. (Credit: Fort Collins Police Department)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Fort Collins police have released body cam footage of an arrest of a woman that prompted a complaint from the American Civil Liberties Union.

On Friday, police said they released the footage “as part of our continuing commitment to transparency and open dialogue about incidents of concern in the community.”

Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a video that was released to the public that the Aug. 22 incident that took place behind a Mennonite church gives the point of view from the officer involved, as well as the 911 call and the radio traffic.

“Our officers are responding daily to calls surrounding mental health, drug addiction, homelessness – and they do an amazing job. It’s a difficult space to operate in and this video you are about to see will give the perspective of the officer.”

Click here to see the video from Fort Collins Police. (Warning: The video released by the Fort Collins Police Department contains violence.)

“We welcome the discussion around how our officers respond, what are they responding for and how are we part of the conversations that are so complex,” Swoboda said.