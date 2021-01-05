Fort Collins police looking for woman missing since late December

FORT COLLINS (KDVR) – The Fort Collins Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find a woman who has been missing since late December.

Christine Cummings, 32, was last known to be at her Fort Collins home on Dec. 29, according to police.

A family member contacted Fort Collins police on Jan. 1 after no one heard from Cummings for several days.

Foul play is not suspected. Officials are searching local outdoor areas, Rocky Mountain and Yellowstone National Parks.

Cummings is described as a white woman, with brown hair, blue eyes, about is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Cumming’s Jeep, a 2015 Black SUV, license plate EOL263, is also missing.

Anyone with information on Cummings’s whereabouts, travel plans or her vehicle is asked to contact Fort Collins Detective Marty Shaw at 970-416-2051.