Fort Collins Police looking for missing at risk 23-year-old man

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Collins Police Department need the public’s help to find a missing at-risk 23-year-old man.

Reid Leos has brown hair, blue eyes and has facial hair. Reid is 5-foot-11-inches and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green beanie, shorts, Nike high-top shoes and has a black bag with the word “Title” on it in white letters.

Reid left his home in the 6200 block of S. Timberline Road between midnight and 11 a.m. on Monday and has not returned. He has a developmental disability, his family is concerned for his safety.

Contact police if you have seen Reid.



