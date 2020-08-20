Fort Collins police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins Police Services is hoping the public can help investigators track down a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a child.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the man tried to convince the child to enter his minivan near Timberline and Drake roads.

A neighbor witnessed the interaction and intervened. The man then drove away.

“Patrol officers searched around the city but were unable to locate the suspect. Other area law enforcement agencies were also advised to be on the lookout,” Fort Collins police said in a statement.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 40s who is heavy-set with gray hair. He was wearing bluejeans, a blue shirt and a hat at the time. He was driving a light gray or silver early 2000s minivan with a bed and multiple possessions inside, police said. There was also a white dog in the van.

“We are extremely grateful to the neighbor who noticed a concerning situation and stepped in,” said FCPS Criminal Investigations Lt. Jeremy Yonce. “We need our community to share this information so we can identify and find this suspect.”

Anyone with information can contact Fort Collins police Det. Kelsey Skaar at: 970-221-6514.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at: 970-221-6868.