Fort Collins police investigating suspicious death

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death after an adult male was found deceased outside in the 800 block of North College Avenue.

Police responded to a call around 10:38 a.m. on Saturday of a deceased person who was located outside. Due to the evidence located at the scene, detectives are treating it as a suspicious death and are investigating the circumstances around it.

The Larimer County Coroner will release the cause and manner of death at a later time.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, or who believe they may have witnessed something related to this incident to contact Fort Collins Police Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are received.