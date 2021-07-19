Fort Collins police investigating shooting death outside McDonald’s

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins police are investigating after someone was shot and killed Monday outside a McDonald’s.

According to police, the investigation is happening around the 2400 block of South College Avenue. One southbound lane is currently closed while the investigation is ongoing.

Update regarding the investigation taking place in the 2400 Block of South College Ave. The investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available pic.twitter.com/RBVGrFXTrL — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) July 19, 2021

Police describe this as an unattended death investigation. Detectives are on scene, after a call came in around 10:41 a.m. Police arrived at the scene minutes later. Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swodoba said the initial call was for a shooting.

The body was found outside a McDonald’s on South College Avenue. At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody, and the investigation is on going.

This is a developing news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.