DENVER (KDVR) — Fort Collins Police Services arrested a male juvenile Thursday in connection with multiple arson cases, according to a press release.

Police said they were investigating arson cases near the TimberVine and Dry Creek neighborhoods, in conjunction with arson cases in Collins Aire Park, when they contacted a juvenile male in the area.

After further investigation, the juvenile was booked to the Larimer County Hub on the following charges:

Two counts of first-degree arson of a residence with the possibility of endangering life

First-degree arson of a residence with no endangerment of life

Criminal mischief on private property resulting in $20,000-$99,999 of damage

Police did not specify which cases the suspect may have been involved in, but FOX31 recently compiled details of various potential arson cases that have come up near Fort Collins.

Police said additional charges were pending and no further information could be released because the suspect is a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing

Police said detectives are still investigating numerous arson cases.

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to reach out to detectives at the Fort Collins Tip Line at 970-416-2825.