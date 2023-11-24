DENVER (KDVR) — A red light camera will go into effect in Fort Collins this weekend, and a second one is slated to go into service on Dec. 7.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, the first camera will be installed at South Shields Street at West Harmony Road and the second camera is located at the intersection of South Lemay Avenue and East Drake Road.

Both cameras will have passed through a 30-day notice and 30-day warning period when they go into service.

Red light camera violations are civil infraction fines costing $75, but no points are assessed to the driver’s license for running a red light.

Some areas of the city have radar cameras, which do measure speed. Anyone who is speeding over 25 miles per hour over the speed limit will be cited 6 points on their license and given an arraignment date for a court appearance.

Anyone who receives a red light ticket will be sent photos and video links with the first notice of summons and complaint via the U.S. Postal Service. Anyone who fails to pay or appear will be sent a second notice, and a third notice will be personally served by a police officer.