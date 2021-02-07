Fort Collins PD: Woman dies after ‘heinous act of violence’; man charged with murder

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman died after she was found unconscious in a Fort Collins parking lot late Saturday night. Police believe she was assaulted.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Fort Collins Police Services received a report of an unconscious, injured woman in a parking lot at 525 E. Drake Rd.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with “life-threatening injuries consistent with an assault.” She was taken to a local hospital and died from her injuries.

Police arrested 20-year-old Stephen McNeil at noon on Sunday. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges: first-degree murder, domestic violence, violation of a protection order and violation of bail bond conditions.

Police believe McNeil knew the victim.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim,” said FCPS Investigations Lt. Jeremy Yonce in a statement. “This heinous act of violence took a woman’s life and forever changed the lives of her loved ones. We will continue working diligently to support her family and seek justice.”

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name, age and cause of death.

Anyone with information about the homicide who has not already spoken with FCPS is asked to call Cpl. Tessa Jakobsson at: 970-221-6575.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at: 970-221-6868.