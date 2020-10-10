Fort Collins officer raising funds for attack victim’s funeral

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Members of the Fort Collins community hope to raise enough money to give the victim of a brutal crime a proper good-bye.

In 2017, Joel Matondo was assaulted in Fort Collins and suffered life-threatening injuries. He died Tuesday from complications associated with his injuries.

Jason Curtis, a then-detective with Fort Collins Police Services, worked on Matondo’s case. He says the assault put Matondo in a coma for weeks. He eventually came out of it but was partially paralyzed. He also consequently suffered from memory loss, headaches and seizures.

Curtis says Matondo was raised in Africa but moved to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University like his father once did. Curtis said Matondo spoke three languages, practiced martial arts, played soccer and was a chess master before the attack. The crime altered Matondo’s life but didn’t break his spirit.

According to Curtis, Matondo’s brother also moved to Colorado. Tragically, his brother died a year and a half ago from a medical condition and is buried at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins. The Matondo family wants Joel to be buried next to his brother.

Curtis created a GoFundMe page to help the family with the unexpected funeral expenses. As of Friday evening, the fundraiser had only raised a fraction of their goal.