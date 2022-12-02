Fort Collins, Colo (KDVR) — Officer Jason Haferman, the center of an internal affairs DUI investigation, resigned Friday before a scheduled discipline meeting according to Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda.

“I had a meeting scheduled with him to discuss my final disciplinary decision, but he resigned prior to that meeting. As of today, he is no longer employed with our agency,” Swoboda explained.

FOX31 first broke the story of the internal affairs investigation of Haferman in July when the department noticed a pattern of DUI arrests that came back with no drugs or alcohol detected.

Internal affairs found nine results with no drugs or alcohol detected in less than a year, which “prompted further internal scrutiny,” according to Swoboda.

Swoboda said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page, “The results of the investigation ultimately revealed a pattern of performance that did not meet the training and standards we require for our officers.”

Fort Collins Police launched an internal affairs investigation on April 13, five days after the Problem Solvers made a records request for body camera video involving a December 2021 DUI arrest.

Haferman was placed on administrative leave in October pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

“As I’ve said before, transparency isn’t just about sharing the great things happening here. It also means being candid, showing up for difficult conversations, and owning our failures. We’re using everything we learned in this situation to become a better organization tomorrow than we are today, and we appreciate the ongoing dialogue and collaboration with our community as we grow together,” Swoboda said.

As previously reported, Larimer County District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin had sent a letter to Fort Collins Police Services expressing his concerns to the police department, writing Haferman’s conduct will have to “dramatically” improve if his office is going to prosecute DUI cases submitted by Haferman.