Fort Collins newcomers gain street cred for Halloween decorations

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado family that recently moved from Windsor to Fort Collins was told by neighbors to expect about 300 trick-or-treaters, which is quite the change from their previous tally.

Although they are bracing for a candy craze, it’s their decorations that might be drawing the neighborhood to their house.

This year, Dennis Arguelles and his family’s scenery is changing, now that they live on a busier road in a bigger town. One constant though is dad’s creativity when it comes to Halloween decorations.

The emergency room doctor has turned their front yard into a homemade graveyard.

“It’s funny because you’ll have people stopping by here saying and taking pictures,” said Arguelles. “So you stand in the windows and you’re like, I don’t know if I should be standing there. I don’t know where to go.”

Now neighbors like Eric Guenther have taken notice.

“Halloween is a major holiday along Mountain Avenue, let me let me assure you,” said Guenther. “Nobody was expecting, yeah nobody was expecting these spectacular decorations or anything.”

Their COVID headstone gives the bashful bunch a little street cred.