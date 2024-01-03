Man admitted to leaving dog in car while he golfed in Littleton

DENVER (KDVR) — A 31-year-old man was sentenced on Jan. 2 for the death of his dog, Keef, after leaving his dog inside a car for over four hours in 80-degree heat.

Michael Reynolds, of Fort Collins, pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty, a class one misdemeanor, on Oct. 11, 2023. He was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail in addition to two years of probation, 100 hours of useful public service, monitored sobriety, a dog ownership class, court fines and fees, and no dog ownership for two years.

The judge emphasized in her ruling that Reynold’s actions were “not just negligent but highly reckless, as leaving a dog in a car for several hours while drinking beer and golfing is unacceptable and deserving of a jail sentence.”

The sentence is connected to Reynold’s actions on July 4, 2023. According to court documents, Reynold drove from Fort Collins to the Foothills Golf Course in Littleton for an 18-hole round of golf. He brought his German Shepherd mix, Keef, with him and planned to keep him in the car.

At about 11:45 a.m., a witness said they heard loud whimpering from a dog inside a vehicle in the parking lot with no windows rolled down.

The witness tried to locate the dog’s owner, ultimately going into the clubhouse to call 911.

At noon, other witnesses noticed Keef was in obvious distress and reported the expiration from the dog’s breathing was so intense it had begun to fog the inside of the vehicle’s windows. One witness used a golf club to shatter the rear driver’s window and another climbed inside to unlock the door and rescue the dog.

Keef was unresponsive and a CPR-certified witness attempted to revive him, but was unsuccessful.

Reynolds returned to his vehicle at about 1 p.m., according to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and was “extremely distraught.” He said Keef had been in the car since about 8:45 a.m. and he thought he’d left the windows cracked, and had left the dog water.

Keef was taken to the Foothills Animal Shelter and a necropsy confirmed he had died of heat exhaustion.

Prosecutors argued during the legal proceedings that Reynolds played the entire round of golf without checking on Keef, “even as he made the turn after nine holes.”

The judge also noted that leaving the car windows cracked would not have saved Keef’s life.

Reynolds’ counsel filed an emergency motion to appeal the sentence after the hearing.

According to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, there were no charges for the individual who broke out the car window in an attempt to rescue Keef. Since 2017, Colorado law prevents people who break into a hot vehicle to rescue a pet or at-risk person from penalties.

Additionally, the office stated in a release, it is never safe to leave an animal or human in the car when it is over 70 degrees outside.