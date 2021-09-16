Fort Collins man arrested for luring a child on the internet

FORT COLLINS,Colo. (KDVR) — A 47-year-old Fort Collins man was arrested for attempting to initiate sex with a child after he was allegedly fooled by an undercover police officer pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

The suspect, Christopher Patterson, allegedly shared sexually explicit photos and discussed meeting up for sex and drug use with the fake child.

An undercover police officer in Eastern Colorado engaged Patterson using Facebook messenger in April 2021. The officer turned the case over to the Fort Collins Police Services Crimes Against Persons Unit after confirming Patterson was a resident of Fort Collins.

Patterson faces three felony charges in Larimer County, internet sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child and enticement of a child.

“Predators often groom victims to build trust before escalating to inappropriate interactions,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigations Division. “We urge parents to take an active role in monitoring their children’s virtual presence and engage in ongoing family discussions about digital safety.”

Police are concerned Patterson may have had inappropriate interactions with actual children. Please contact Detective Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771 with information.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County online or at 970-221-6868.

Free Internet Safety presentations are available from the Fort Collins Police Services, the next session is Nov. 9, 2021 from 6:30—8:00 p.m. Register or view the library of internet safety videos and resources online.