LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Collins man has been arrested and is awaiting extradition for possessing child pornography.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, back in 2021, detectives received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyperTipline. The tip alerted police to an online transmission of child pornography.

The tip was connected to a Fort Collins resident, 52-year-old Darrell “Tweak” Reneker. After a thorough investigation from detectives, they obtained a search warrant for Reneker’s home.

According to FCPS, the search warrant revealed several electronic devices in Reneker’s home that contained numerous sexually explicit videos and images involving children.

Detectives said that during their investigation, Reneker moved out of state. He was taken into custody in Cook County, Minnesota in late August 2022. Reneker is currently being held in the Lake County, Minnesota jail where he awaits extradition back to Larimer County.

Reneker is being charged with:

Sexual exploitation of a child (videos)

Sexual exploitation of a child (20 or more images)

“These are disturbing cases that can be difficult to investigate, and I’m extremely grateful to our detectives who step up to seek justice and prevent further victimization,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division. “In addition to the lasting harm caused to the victims depicted in explicit materials, research has also identified connections between child pornography possession and physical molestation. We’ll continue working to stop these heinous crimes.”

Anyone with information about Reneker or this case is asked to contact Detective Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.