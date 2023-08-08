K-9 Inox is retiring from the Fort Collins Police Service after more than seven years. (Fort Collins Police Services)

DENVER (KDVR) — After a successful career, this good boy is retiring from the Fort Collins Police Services.

After seven-and-a-half years of service, Fort Collins police said K-9 Inox is retiring.

During his career, Inox seized over 100 pounds of illegal drugs during more than 1,000 deployments. Inox is also considered a hero after saving his handler’s life twice, according to Fort Collins police.

Inox even survived a stabbing during his time of service. In 2021, an armed suspect attempted to stab Inox, but fortunately, his vest kept him safe. The K-9 officer didn’t miss a beat and was back working for his community shortly after.

“Thank you K-9 Inox for your service to the agency and our community,” said Fort Collins Police Services in a tweet.

Enjoy your well-deserved retirement, Inox!