FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A horse trainer in Northern Colorado has started fundraising money to open a non-profit to help give at-risk kids in the community the opportunity to interact with horses.

“I believe in this program, I have done this my whole life,” Stefanie Thompson said. “I love horses, I love teaching and competing and all the other things you get out of it.”

Thompson has trained horses her whole life and works full-time training students. She knows it can be expensive to be involved with this sport.

“It’s getting so expensive in this town and it’s getting harder and harder to reach all those kids,” Thompson said.

So she has decided to start a non-profit called Community Through Horses.

Thompson posted in her GoFundMe that “all money raised will go into a fund to start sponsoring lessons for kids nominated from schools and others that could use this outlet and space as well as helping this non-profit get going. This money will also go towards helping students in buying boots if needed. I provide all riding equipment, horses, and helmets.”

Right now they are in the fundraising phase and reaching out to local schools to let them know about the program.

“I always have kids coming to my house and taking snacks and I just want to have that,” Thompson said.

She said she wants to bring a sense of stability into students’ lives.

“You get what you put into it and that is all of life,” Thompson said. “You can’t just sit back and wait for things to come, and the bond you can make with these animals is so special.”

Her plans right now will be to host the non-profit at the current stable where she trains. She said she has plans to hopefully open her own space with a garden, like a community center for kids to come and enjoy.

She said she is looking forward to the future and she wants to have summer camps as well. More information can be found on the Sunshine Farm LLC website.