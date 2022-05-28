FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run between a bicyclist and a pickup truck.

On Friday night at 8:19 p.m., Fort Collins Police responded to a crash between a bicyclist and a pickup truck on the Interstate 25 Frontage Road just north of Mountain Vista Drive.

The 35-year-old cyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but the pickup truck fled the scene going southbound.

Investigators obtained information on the suspect’s pickup that fled the scene. The car is a gray or silver four-door Nissan Titan with temporary license plates. The car is missing its front passenger’s side mirror and may have other front passenger side damage.

“Memorial weekend typically marks the start of the summer season and when more cyclists are on the roadway. We encourage everyone to be vigilant of all roadway users, and when a collision occurs, to always remain at the scene,” said Sgt. Mike Avrech who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact Fort Collins Police Officer Matt Brede at 970-416-6842.