Fort Collins dispatcher guides police to suspect

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Collins police dispatcher who has been taking emergency calls for 20 years was on the other end of the line on Monday.

Dispatcher Tricia Leslie was at the end of her shift at 7 p.m. On the way home, she spotted a person who fit the description of a sexual assault suspect that was called in earlier in the day.

She immediately called the police, actually she called her husband, who is a Fort Collins police sergeant. He and other officers responded and made the arrest.

Leslie said while it was exciting, she wasn’t scared.

”It was interesting, he was walking west, so he was going into a neighborhood, and so I turned around and didn’t exactly want to let him know I knew who he was, I drove past him and parked in front of the house like I lived there, and he walked past me and I was able to give updates of his location and best access,” said Leslie.

Leslie advises that if you are reporting a suspected crime, do not call friends, family or your spouse, even if he is a police officer, call dispatch.