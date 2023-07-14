Moviegoers were evacuated from a Fort Collins movie theater due to an unfounded bomb threat. (Fort Collins Police Services)

DENVER (KDVR) — Moviegoers at a Fort Collins theater were quickly evacuated while police investigated a bomb threat.

At 10:40 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Collins Police Services responded to a Cinemark movie theater inside the Foothills Mall.

As a precaution, police evacuated all the theaters while a bomb squad investigated the threat.

Around 30 minutes later, Fort Collins Police tweeted that the bomb squad had completed its sweep and that the threat was unfounded. The squad was not able to find anything concerning.

Police are now looking into who made the threat. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Fort Collins Police Services.