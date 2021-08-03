Fort Carson soldier dies during dive training in Florida

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Fort Carson soldier from Peyton died in a dive training accident in Florida Tuesday, according to the Mountain Post.

Staff Sgt. Micah Walker was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He was training at the Special Forces Underwater Operations School in Key West, Florida.

Walker, of Peyton, joined the Army in April 2017. He completed the Special Forces Qualification Course in January as a Special Forces Medical Sergeant, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Carson in March.

Fort Carson said Walker was a student in the Special Forces Diver Qualification Course. He was participating in a conditioning exercise that stresses the students’ cardio, respiratory and muscular endurance when he submerged and did not resurface. The cadre immediately entered the pool and found him unresponsive, according to Fort Carson. The Dive Medical Officer tried to resuscitate him, and he was taken to the emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

“The Combat Diver Qualification Course is one of the most physically demanding courses within the Army,” Fort Carson said. “Stringent safety protocols are in place throughout the training to safeguard both students and cadre. In accordance with Army policy, this accident will be investigated to determine cause of death and in hopes of preventing future accidents.”