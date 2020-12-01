Formerly homeless, Denver man donates $1K

DENVER (KDVR) — Once homeless, a Denver man has donated $1,000 to a cafe that helped him get back on his feet.

Seven years ago, Darin Valdez was living on the streets, near East Colfax. “What I really needed, was connection,” says Valdez.

He was told about SAME Cafe, on Colfax, near Vine. SAME Cafe is a donation-based restaurant. He started going to the cafe to eat. Turns out the experience nourished his soul.

“When you go to ‘Soup Kitchens,’ it’s pity. Here, they put you to work,” he adds.

Now a working professional, Valdez walked into SAME Cafe on Monday and donated a grand.

“All along the way, people have been helping me,” Valdez said. “It means the world that I get to give this back!”

A graduate of Emily Griffith Opportunity School, Valdez currently works for “Cross Purpose” Career School. He is considered a “Change Agent.”