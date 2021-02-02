Former Westminster officer who sexually assaulted woman while on duty gets 6 years in prison

DENVER (KDVR) — A former Westminster police officer who sexually assaulted a woman while on duty will spend six years in federal prison.

United States Attorney Jason Dunn said Monday that 43-year-old Curtis Arganbright will be not be able to serve in law enforcement again and is required to register as a sex offender. He’ll also be under supervised release for three years after he serves his six years in prison.

According to court documents, Arganbright worked as a police officer for Westminster Police Department in August 2017. While on duty in the early morning hours of Aug. 24, 2017, Arganbright responded to a call of a theft at St. Anthony Hospital.

After hospital personnel declined to press charges against Arganbright’s victim, Arganbright agreed to drive his victim home. During the transport home, Arganbright pulled off the main road and sexually assaulted the woman.

Arganbright previously pleaded guilty to one count of violating the civil rights of a woman whom he sexually assaulted. The federal charge was filed after Arganbright was sentenced to 90 days in county jail, after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual contact and official misconduct in state court.

“Curtis Arganbright’s heinous conduct not only victimized a person in his care, it shattered the public’s trust given to him as a police officer,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn in a media statement. “This sentence is important because it demonstrates my commitment and that of this office to hold accountable those in positions of authority and to seek full justice for victims.”