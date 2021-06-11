Former Westminster officer charged with sexual assault

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – A former Westminster police officer has been charged with several counts of sexual assault, Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King announced Friday.

Wayne Darrell Nelson, 68, has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault of three woman from April 2018 through December 2020.

Nelson was an investigator for the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office from 2008 through 2014. He currently teaches CCW classes and women’s self-defense classes, according to the D.A.’s office.

The most recent charges stem from an alleged incident on December 24, 2020. The victim, a 27-year-old tenant, accused Nelson of forcible groping and soliciting sex.

Two additional incidents of unlawful sexual contact on previous female roommates are included in the charges.

The women told detectives they were afraid to report the assaults to police because Nelson is a retired law enforcement officer, according to the D.A.’s office.

The charges include: attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, two

counts of soliciting prostitution and three misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Nelson turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.